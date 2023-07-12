Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 767,302 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

