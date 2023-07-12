Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 767,302 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
