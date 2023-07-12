Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Position Reduced by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PKW stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $985.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.