Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $85,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after purchasing an additional 382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $372.98. 20,671,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,484,996. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $374.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

