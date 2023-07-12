Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ABBV, ABNB, ACDC, ALLO, AMGN, AMZN, APLE, ATVI, AVB, AVGO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 12th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $160.00.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $146.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $200.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $95.00.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $205.00.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $870.00 to $905.00.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $126.00 to $127.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $255.00.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $120.00.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $121.00.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $188.00.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $169.00 to $168.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.00.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $13.00.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $110.00.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $139.00 to $122.00.
Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $93.00.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $159.00.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.00.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $309.00 to $355.00.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Argus from $250.00 to $260.00.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00.
London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $108.00.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $70.00.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $128.00.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $992.00 to $1,038.00.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $349.00.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00.
Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $126.00.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $34.00.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $11.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $325.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $41.00.
The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $73.00.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $275.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $278.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $40.00.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $58.00 to $65.00.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $458.00 to $527.00.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00.
Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $55.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00.
