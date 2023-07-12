Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ABBV, ABNB, ACDC, ALLO, AMGN, AMZN, APLE, ATVI, AVB, AVGO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 12th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $160.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $146.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $200.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $95.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $205.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $870.00 to $905.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $126.00 to $127.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $255.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $120.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $121.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $188.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $169.00 to $168.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $13.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $110.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $139.00 to $122.00.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $93.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $159.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $309.00 to $355.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Argus from $250.00 to $260.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $108.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $70.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $128.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $992.00 to $1,038.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $349.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $126.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $34.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $11.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $325.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $41.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $73.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $275.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $278.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $40.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $58.00 to $65.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $458.00 to $527.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $55.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00.

