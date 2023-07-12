Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CarMax (KMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CarMax (NYSE: KMX):

6/28/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00.

6/26/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $82.00.

6/26/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00.

6/26/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $83.00.

6/26/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00.

6/26/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

6/12/2023 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2023 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 1,137,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,785. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,865 shares of company stock worth $19,036,764. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

