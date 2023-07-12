Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $29.89. Ipsen shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 839 shares.

Ipsen Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

