iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. 424,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

