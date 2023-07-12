iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.