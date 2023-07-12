iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SHY opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.