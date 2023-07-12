iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

