iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IJR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.03. 1,402,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,562. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

