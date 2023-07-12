iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $398.96

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $398.96 and last traded at $398.94, with a volume of 3874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.01.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.92 and its 200 day moving average is $335.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

