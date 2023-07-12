iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $396.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,780. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $398.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.54.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

