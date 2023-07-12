iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 3.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.