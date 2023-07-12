iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 271,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 108,758 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $60.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KXI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,209,000 after purchasing an additional 157,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

