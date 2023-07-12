iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922. The firm has a market cap of $336.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

