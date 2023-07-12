iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,330,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 483,302 shares.The stock last traded at $24.63 and had previously closed at $24.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,739,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 245,980 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,649,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

