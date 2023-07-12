iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 85,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 136,312 shares.The stock last traded at $22.47 and had previously closed at $22.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

