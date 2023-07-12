iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 141,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 42,236 shares.The stock last traded at $111.92 and had previously closed at $110.88.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $968.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWC. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.