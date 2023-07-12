iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,337 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

