iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

