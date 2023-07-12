iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,012 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

