iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 987,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,990. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.