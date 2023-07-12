iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. 34,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

