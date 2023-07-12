iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $277.35

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.35 and last traded at $277.33, with a volume of 343549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

