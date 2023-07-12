IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Sells C$132,500.00 in Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00.

IsoEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

IsoEnergy stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,889. The stock has a market cap of C$283.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 14.87. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

