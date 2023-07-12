Jennison Associates LLC Buys 197,792 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Sprout Social worth $87,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.3 %

SPT stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $69,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,511,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,511,274.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,624 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

