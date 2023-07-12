Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 12,828 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.14% of Century Communities worth $63,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $461,966,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Communities Price Performance

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

