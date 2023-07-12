Jennison Associates LLC Sells 273,610 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $79,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

