Jennison Associates LLC Sells 79,848 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $124,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.