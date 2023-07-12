Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.56.
Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %
Tesla stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,271,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $863.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
