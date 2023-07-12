Jessup Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.02. 1,225,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

