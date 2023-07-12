John Gyurci Sells 15,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, John Gyurci sold 1,012 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $18,226.12.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 365,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 201,804 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

