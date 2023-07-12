JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,400.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.1 %

IKTSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.