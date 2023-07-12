JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,400.00.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.1 %

IKTSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.