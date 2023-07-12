Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Kava has a market cap of $605.08 million and approximately $69.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 624,819,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,894,332 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

