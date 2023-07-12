KB Home to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

KBH opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

