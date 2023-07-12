KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.78

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 79871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.