Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

