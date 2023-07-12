Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.45 and last traded at $134.45. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.