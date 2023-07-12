Kinovo (LON:KINO) PT Raised to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.

Kinovo Stock Down 2.4 %

LON KINO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.53). The company had a trading volume of 132,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,387. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.24.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

