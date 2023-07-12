KonPay Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $52.50 million and $217,001.61 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KonPay has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.