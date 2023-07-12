Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

