Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $198.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.34.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

