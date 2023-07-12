Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 502,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,275,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

