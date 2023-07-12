Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -217.99 and a beta of 0.80. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

