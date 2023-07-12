Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.93

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 221908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.