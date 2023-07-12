Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.93

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 221908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.
Life Time Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Insider Activity at Life Time Group
In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life Time Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.