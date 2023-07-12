Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 83,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,922. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,312,736.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

