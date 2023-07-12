LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.