Lisk Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $121.04 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

