Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.98

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
Lithium & Boron Technology Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
