Locus Chain Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $61.63 million and approximately $321,897.41 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

